Nazarbayev, Farid Mukhametshin discuss Kazakhstan-Tatarstan bilateral coop development

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM First President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin, Kazinform learnt from Elbasy.kz.

The sides discussed development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan in the context of strengthening the Kazakh-Russian bilateral relations.

«I welcome your visit to our country. Tatarstan is a developing region of Russia. You have already had talks in the Majilis and in the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. I appreciate our relations,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.