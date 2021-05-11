Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    Nazarbayev familiarizes with the work of Karavan Saray tourist complex

    11 May 2021, 22:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev familiarized with the work of a tourist complex ‘Karavan-Saray’ in Turkestan during his visit to the region today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Elbasy familiarized with the work of a well-known tourist complex ‘Karavan Saray’. Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to ‘Altyn Samuryk’ theater and watched ‘Kyz kuu’ performance,» his official spokesperson Aidos Ukibai tweeted.


    Karavan Sarai is a unique complex which includes two conceptual hotels, a shopping mall which is a mix of modern and traditional. If you are in search of a way to discover the Kazakh culture, Karavan Saray is the place.

    Karavansaray Turkistan is located in a 10-minute walking distance from the Khodja Ahmed Yassawi mausoleum.

    Earlier it was reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had arrived in Turkestan to visit a number of social and cultural facilities there.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Tourism Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Turkestan region First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Akmola region to repair 100 km of roadway
    Akmola region develops 65 tourism investment projects
    Astana hosts 7th round of political consultations btw Kazakhstani, South African FMs
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    4 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    5 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan