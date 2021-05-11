Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nazarbayev familiarizes with the work of Karavan Saray tourist complex

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 May 2021, 22:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev familiarized with the work of a tourist complex ‘Karavan-Saray’ in Turkestan during his visit to the region today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Elbasy familiarized with the work of a well-known tourist complex ‘Karavan Saray’. Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to ‘Altyn Samuryk’ theater and watched ‘Kyz kuu’ performance,» his official spokesperson Aidos Ukibai tweeted.

photo

photo


Karavan Sarai is a unique complex which includes two conceptual hotels, a shopping mall which is a mix of modern and traditional. If you are in search of a way to discover the Kazakh culture, Karavan Saray is the place.

Karavansaray Turkistan is located in a 10-minute walking distance from the Khodja Ahmed Yassawi mausoleum.

Earlier it was reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had arrived in Turkestan to visit a number of social and cultural facilities there.

photo

photo


Tourism   Kazakhstan   Nursultan Nazarbayev   Turkestan region   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
