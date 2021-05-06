Go to the main site
    Nazarbayev extends congratulations on upcoming Defender of the Fatherland Day

    6 May 2021, 15:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Defender of the Fatherland Day the country to mark on May 7, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

    In his congratulatory letter, Elbasy said that over the years of independence, the country’s Armed Forces have become a guarantor of stability, territorial integrity, and military security.

    He noted that the country has always paid special attention to the development of the army, increasing its efficiency, and all-round support to military personnel, which led to the service in the army becoming an honorable and responsible job for people with strong spirit.

    He pointed out that duty, honor, and service to the Motherland have once again found their true meaning and the person in a military uniform exemplifies high responsibility and true patriotism.

    We have come a long way from the day the Decree establishing the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan was signed to the establishment of an efficient security system, Elbasy noted.

    Today, Kazakhstan has a strong and efficient army capable to reliably defend the State’s main value – independence, he concluded.

    Elbasy wished all Kazakhstanis health, peace, and wellbeing ahead of the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Holidays First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
