Nazarbayev expresses condolences on the death of UAE President’s brother

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
19 November 2019, 13:29
Nazarbayev expresses condolences on the death of UAE President’s brother

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter of condolences to the President of the United Arab Emirates in connection with the death of Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of Elbasy.

Elbasy expressed his condolences to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, in connection with the demise of his brother Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He passed away this Monday.

«Sheikh Sultan left his mark in history as the outstanding person who had made a special contribution to the formation and prosperity of the United Arab Emirates. I am sure that his vivid image will forever remain in the memory of your people», the telegram reads.

