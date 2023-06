Nazarbayev, Erdogan exchange Eid Al Adha greetings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

Nazarbayev andErdogan exchanged heartfelt greetings of the occasion of Eid Al Adha andpraised gradual strengthening of Kazakh-Turkish strategic cooperation.

The phoneconversation was initiated by the Turkish side.