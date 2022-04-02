Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nazarbayev congratulates people of Kazakhstan on Ramadan

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 April 2022, 14:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. congratulated Kazakhstanis on the beginning of Ramadan, Kazinform cites the press service of Elbasy.

«Dear fellow citizens! I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan!

During this month that is of special significance to Muslims of the world the main values of Islam - kindness, compassion, tolerance, and mercifulness are glorified. Undoubtfully, these values also strengthen the unity of all Kazakhstanis regardless of religion and nationality.

During the holy month of Ramadan I wish all strong health, spiritual strength, and well-being!» reads the congratulatory letter of the First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.


