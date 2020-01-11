Go to the main site
    Nazarbayev condoles over the death of Omani ruler Qaboos bin Said Al Said

    11 January 2020, 14:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his condolences over the death of the ruler of the Sultanate of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al Said, Kazinform reports citing the press service of N. Nazarbayev.

    «He made a significant contribution to strengthening cooperation and developing relations based on mutual friendship and trust between Kazakhstan and Oman.

    I am sure that Sultan Qaboos will remain in the memory of people as honest and wise ruler who loved his country and people.

    In these mourning days, sharing the bitterness of loss, may I express my condolences to the people of Oman, relatives and friends of the Sultan,» the telegram reads.

    Today the state media of Oman reported that Haitham bin Tariq has sworn in as Oman's new sultan. The former culture minister has been named as successor to late Sultan Qaboos.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
