Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Nazarbayev condoles over the death of Omani ruler Qaboos bin Said Al Said

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
11 January 2020, 14:50
Nazarbayev condoles over the death of Omani ruler Qaboos bin Said Al Said

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his condolences over the death of the ruler of the Sultanate of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al Said, Kazinform reports citing the press service of N. Nazarbayev.

«He made a significant contribution to strengthening cooperation and developing relations based on mutual friendship and trust between Kazakhstan and Oman.

I am sure that Sultan Qaboos will remain in the memory of people as honest and wise ruler who loved his country and people.

In these mourning days, sharing the bitterness of loss, may I express my condolences to the people of Oman, relatives and friends of the Sultan,» the telegram reads.

Today the state media of Oman reported that Haitham bin Tariq has sworn in as Oman's new sultan. The former culture minister has been named as successor to late Sultan Qaboos.


First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023