Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parties and Organizations

    Nazarbayev chairs session with reps of Nur Otan regional offices

    25 November 2019, 13:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, is chairing the session with the participation of representatives of the regional offices of the party in the Kazakh capital today, Kazinform has learnt from First President’s press secretary Aidos Ukibai.

    At the session, Nursultan Nazarbayev once again reminded the party members of the need to unite around President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and ensure the continuity of the political course chosen earlier.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana