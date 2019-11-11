Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nazarbayev, chairman of JP Morgan Chase International meet in capital

Alzhanova Raushan
11 November 2019, 21:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Jacob Frenkel, Chairman of JP Morgan Chase International, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan.

During the conversation Elbasy emphasized the special significance of «Astana Club» in the process of building a dialogue between the leading experts of the world.

«I am very pleased to welcome you in Kazakhstan. We are very glad that such an outstanding financier, authoritative scientist and economist, successful front-runner of the leading financial organization in the world is taking part in our forum. Today «Astana Club» forum provides an opportunity to meet intellectuals, economists and politicians of the world in order to discuss pressing issues of the international agenda», said the First President of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting the parties also focused on the prospects for further development of the Astana International Financial Center.

«You noted that the AIFC is an important transformational decision for Kazakhstan which will be an impetus for economic development. We are working on enhancing this initiative. At the moment the AIFC is ranked 51st in the global index of financial centers», said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

