Nazarbayev Center held ‘Under one sky’ int’l photo exhibition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On September 3, to the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as part of a series of photo exhibitions, at the site of N. Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue, the opening ceremony of the third international photo exhibition «Under one sky» dedicated to Judaism took place, Kazinform reports citing the Nazarbayev Center.

The event was attended by Chairman of the Committee on Religious Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan E.Nukezhanov, Chairman of the Managemnet Board of N. Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue B. Sarsenbayev, Consul of the State of Israel in the Republic of Kazakhstan Galina Frenkel, Chief Rabbi of Nur-Sultan Shmuel Karnaukh, as well as other representatives of religious associations, foreign diplomatic missions of the USA, Russia, Japan, Vatican, Belgium in Kazakhstan.

The purpose of the photo exhibition is to contribute to the formation of a tolerant worldview and respect for religions and cultures of different peoples of the world, consolidation of society around basic human and spiritual values, assistance in strengthening interfaith and intercivilizational dialogue, joint responsibility in maintaining international peace and security.

Opening the photo exhibition, the Chairman of the Committee on Religious Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan E. Nukezhanov emphasized that Kazakhstan, possessing a unique ethnocultural and religious diversity, has maintained interethnic and interreligious peace throughout its history, and it is very important to maintain a balance of interests of various ethnocultural communities, to strengthen interfaith harmony in the name of peace and harmony.

Speaking with a welcoming speech, Chairman of the Management Board of N. Nazarbayev Center Bulat Sarsenbayev noted that by uniting representatives of different confessions and religions on one platform, we can jointly make our contribution to strengthening and promoting the ideas of peace, harmony and solidarity in the international community. «As you know, in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan K.Tokayev stressed that polyethnicity and polyconfessionalism should become factors of creation and progress. In this regard, it is important to develop the traditions of dialogue and civic participation, to cultivate progressive values ​​that underlie our internal solidarity and unity,» B. Sarsenbayev said.

In addition, Chairman of the Management Board of N. Nazarbayev Center told the participants of the event about the role of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy N. Nazarbayev in the creation of a unique dialogue platform – the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, introduced the priority areas of the Center's activities, the preparatory work carried out for the XIX meeting of the Secretariat Congress this year, as well as for the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which will be held in 2022.

In turn, the Consul of the State of Israel in the Republic of Kazakhstan Galina Frenkel noted that Kazakhstan is an example of hospitality and good attitude towards representatives of many nationalities and religions, including, of course, the Jewish community. «N. Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue is an important institution that forms a tolerant worldview, uniting independent Kazakhstan in the name of peace and security», - G. Frenkel added.

At the end of the ceremony, the participants of the event got acquainted with the presented photographs of the Embassy of the State of Israel in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Representation of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress in Central Asia, the Jewish Center «Chabad Lubavich» (Karaganda), the Chabad house «Beit Menachem» (Almaty).

We remind you that the photo exhibition «Under One Sky» will continue until September 13, 2021 at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation for everyone, observing all precautions.