    Nazarbayev attends unveiling ceremony of Kazakh Khanate memorial

    11 May 2021, 18:22

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the unveiling ceremony of the memorial dedicated to the Kazakh Khanate in Turkestan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Nursultan Nazarbayev took up in the unveiling ceremony of the memorial complex dedicated to the Kazakh Khanate,» his official spokesperson Aidos Ukibai tweeted.

    The memorial complex occupies a territory of 0.85 ha. The cost of the project totals 1.9 billion tenge.

    Sayings by well-known Kazakh biis and thinkers are engraved on the sides of the memorial complex as well as the names of 21 Kazakh khans and years of their rule.

    Earlier it was reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had arrived in Turkestan to visit a number of social and cultural facilities there.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakh khanate Nursultan Nazarbayev Turkestan region First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
