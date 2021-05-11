Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Nazarbayev attends unveiling ceremony of Kazakh Khanate memorial

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 May 2021, 18:22
Nazarbayev attends unveiling ceremony of Kazakh Khanate memorial

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the unveiling ceremony of the memorial dedicated to the Kazakh Khanate in Turkestan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Nursultan Nazarbayev took up in the unveiling ceremony of the memorial complex dedicated to the Kazakh Khanate,» his official spokesperson Aidos Ukibai tweeted.

The memorial complex occupies a territory of 0.85 ha. The cost of the project totals 1.9 billion tenge.

Sayings by well-known Kazakh biis and thinkers are engraved on the sides of the memorial complex as well as the names of 21 Kazakh khans and years of their rule.

photo

Earlier it was reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had arrived in Turkestan to visit a number of social and cultural facilities there.

photo

photo

photo


Kazakh khanate   Nursultan Nazarbayev   Turkestan region   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022