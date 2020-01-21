Nazarbayev attends session of Constitutional Council on housing relations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the session of the Constitution Council dedicated to the issues of housing relations on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

At the session Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the issues of housing relations have always been a priority of the state social policy.

Members of the Government, the Senate and the Majilis, the Supreme Court, reps of the Prosecutor General’s Office as well as experts shared their opinions on one of the subparagraphs of the Article 107 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On housing relations». Participants recognized the subparagraph as the unconstitutional one.

Following the discussions the participants of the session of the Constitutional Council adopted the regulatory statute which will be published in the press.



