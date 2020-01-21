Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Nazarbayev attends session of Constitutional Council on housing relations

    21 January 2020, 19:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the session of the Constitution Council dedicated to the issues of housing relations on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

    At the session Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the issues of housing relations have always been a priority of the state social policy.

    Members of the Government, the Senate and the Majilis, the Supreme Court, reps of the Prosecutor General’s Office as well as experts shared their opinions on one of the subparagraphs of the Article 107 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On housing relations». Participants recognized the subparagraph as the unconstitutional one.

    Following the discussions the participants of the session of the Constitutional Council adopted the regulatory statute which will be published in the press.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
    3 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    4 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    5 Wildfire contained in Abai region