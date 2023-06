Nazarbayev attends Kyanyshbayev Kazakh Music and Drama Theater

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev attended a play Tyraulap ushkan tyrnalar based on People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Valentin Yezhov’s play, Kazinform reports.

The play was staged at the Kuanyshbayev State Academic Kazakh Music and Drama Theater.

According to the press service of the First President, the play was directed by Talgat Temenov.