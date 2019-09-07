Nazarbayev attends inauguration ceremony of Kazakhstan’s pavilion at VDNKH

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is taking part in the inauguration ceremony of Kazakhstan’s pavilion at the VDNKH (All-Union Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy), Kazinform reports.

Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is joined at the event by Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as prime ministers of the two countries Askar Mamin and Dmitry Medvedev.

The first time the pavilion of the Kazakh SSR opened its doors at the VDNKH was back in 1937. It was mainly made of wood.

After the World War II the pavilion was replaced and its new version was unveiled in 1954. It was designed by Petrov, Kupriyanov and Kazakh architect Toleu Bassenov.

Only after 2011, the pavilion was reconstructed with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia. Today the sculptures of akyn Zhambyl Zhabayev and Hero of Labor Shyganak Bersiyev «greet» the visitors of the pavilion.