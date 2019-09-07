Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nazarbayev attends concert on the occasion on the Day of Moscow

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 September 2019, 20:15
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev attended a concert dated to the Day of Moscow in the Russian capital, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s official website and official Twitter account of Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai.

Together with President of Russia Vladimir Putin Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in the inauguration ceremony of the events timed to the 872nd anniversary of Moscow.photo

«The song of great Abai Zhelsiz tuned zharyk ai. Elbasy visited the concert timed to the Day of Moscow,» Aidos Ukibai tweeted.photo

Recall that Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev is on a working visit to Russia today.

Kazakhstan and Russia   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
