    Nazarbayev arrives in Nur Otan Party republican campaign headquarters

    11 January 2021, 00:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Nur-Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in the Republican campaign headquarters of the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform reports.

    First President of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Nazarbayev is set to familiarize with the results of the exit poll.

    Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai announced the news via Twitter.

    Earlier it was reported that the Nur Otan Party had earned 71.97% of votes at the 2021 parlaimentary elections, according to the exit poll of the Research Institute «Public Opinion».

    Kudrenok Tatyana

