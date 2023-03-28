Go to the main site
    Nauryz spring holiday celebrated in Oman

    28 March 2023, 08:55

    MUSCAT. KAZINFORM With the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Muscat, Kazakhstanis living in Oman celebrated Nauryz Meiramy, Kazinform learned.

    As the press office of Kazakh MFA reported, the guests were offered to taste the Kazakh national cuisine and enjoy Kazakh folk songs and kuis, as well as popular classical compositions.

    The guests participated also in national games, such as «Togyz Kumalak» and «Arkan Tartu».

    Kazakh folk costumes, household items and jewelry were presented at a special stand.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Holidays Nauryz
