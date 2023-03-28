Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nauryz spring holiday celebrated in Oman

28 March 2023, 08:55
Nauryz spring holiday celebrated in Oman Photo: dknews.kz

MUSCAT. KAZINFORM With the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Muscat, Kazakhstanis living in Oman celebrated Nauryz Meiramy, Kazinform learned.

As the press office of Kazakh MFA reported, the guests were offered to taste the Kazakh national cuisine and enjoy Kazakh folk songs and kuis, as well as popular classical compositions.

The guests participated also in national games, such as «Togyz Kumalak» and «Arkan Tartu».

Kazakh folk costumes, household items and jewelry were presented at a special stand.


Kazakhstan   Holidays   Nauryz  
News