Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Nauryz meiramy marked in Italy

    24 March 2023, 09:51

    ROME. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Italy celebrated the Nauryz meiramy. Kazakh students studying there, members of the association of Kazakhstani youth in Italy, Kazakh diplomats took part in the festive events, Kazinform cites the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

    «There are many Kazakh students studying abroad, including Italy. The youth should use the knowledge received there for the country’s sake. The youth should follow knowledge, be hardworking and patriotic so they could contribute to the country’s development,» Kazakh Ambassador Yerbolat Sembayev said.

    The guests congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz wishing all happy spring holiday.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Culture Kazakhstan Nauryz
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Swiss ambassador completes mission in Kazakhstan
    Close look at Kazakhstan’s Agency for International Development: tasks, mission and challenges
    Lithuanian FM calls for expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan
    Improvement of SCO activities discussed in Astana
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path