Nauryz meiramy marked in Italy

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 March 2023, 09:51
Nauryz meiramy marked in Italy Photo: gov.kz

ROME. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Italy celebrated the Nauryz meiramy. Kazakh students studying there, members of the association of Kazakhstani youth in Italy, Kazakh diplomats took part in the festive events, Kazinform cites the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

«There are many Kazakh students studying abroad, including Italy. The youth should use the knowledge received there for the country’s sake. The youth should follow knowledge, be hardworking and patriotic so they could contribute to the country’s development,» Kazakh Ambassador Yerbolat Sembayev said.

The guests congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz wishing all happy spring holiday.


