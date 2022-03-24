Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nauryz Meiramy celebrated in Moscow

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 March 2022, 12:38
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Russia held a solemn concert, dated to Nauryz Meiramy, Kazinform reports.

Kazakh Ambassador Yermek Kosherbayev addressing those gathered congratulated all on the spring holiday.

He noted that Nauryz is the bright symbol of our rich spiritual heritage, unique national code and continuity of generations. It is the symbol of renovation and aspirations for a new life.

The Ambassador also stressed that early this year President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced building New Kazakhstan and a package of political and economic reforms with people’s wellbeing at the core.

Laureates of international competitions, students, Sary-Arka ensemble, children’s ensemble of the Kazakh Embassy in Moscow performed at the festive concert.

