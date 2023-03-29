Nauryz celebrated in Singapore

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM Kazakh diaspora living in Singapore widely celebrated Nauryz spring holiday. The event was organized in the center of Singapore, under one of the iconic symbols of the island state – the 165-meter-high Singapore Flyer, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

At the invitation of the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Council, more than 200 guests gathered under one roof, including nationals of Kazakhstan permanently residing in Singapore, students, members of the diplomatic corps, and Singaporean business and cultural representatives. The guest of honor, non-resident Ambassador of Singapore to Kazakhstan, Zulkifli Baharudin, delivered a welcoming speech to the participants of the event.

The mood and atmosphere of the celebration were truly special because this year's Nauryz became the first event after the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.





The main element of the holiday was the traditional Kazakh dwelling – the yurt, which became a real attraction for all guests, including numerous children and enthusiasts of atmospheric imagery. The traditional decoration of the yurt was adorned with national costumes, various decorations, and creations of folk craftsmen from Kazakhstan.

The real decoration of the event was musical performances by talents from the Kazakh diaspora, as well as their Singaporean and foreign mates. Eternal hits of national music created a special atmosphere of coziness and hospitality, inherent in the celebration of Nauryz across geographical latitudes. At the event, contests were held for the best costume and best children's drawing, where the talents and enthusiasm of all participants were duly appreciated.





Undoubtedly, a real Kazakh holiday is impossible to imagine without masterpieces of traditional cuisine. The guests of the event appreciated the exquisite dishes prepared by our lady-compatriots' warm hands, including the main symbol of the holiday – Nauryz Kozhe.

The event was given a special color by its coincidence with another significant event – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Singapore. For this significant occasion, a special photo exhibition was organized as part of the event.

Overall, the celebration of Nauryz was a great success, strengthening the solidarity of the Kazakh diaspora and adding its own special color to the diverse cultural fabric of Singapore.