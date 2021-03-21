Go to the main site
    Nauryz celebrated in Lithuania with a charity event

    21 March 2021, 10:39

    VILNIUS. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the festive Nauryz Meiramy the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Lithuania together with the embassies of the member countries and observers of Turkic Council (Azerbaijan, Hungary, Turkey) organized the charity action at the National Institute of Cancer, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    In spite of the weather conditions and strict quarantine restrictions, the diplomats were able to give the cancer patients the solemn atmosphere of the most ancient holiday of mankind, symbolizing the spring renewal and birth of a new life. In the course of the action, patients and staff of the medical institution tasted dishes of the national cuisine of Turkic countries.

    Opening the event, Kazakhstani diplomats told the audience, including deputies of the Seimas and representatives of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, about the profound philosophy, traditions and rituals of the holiday.

    It should be noted that the tradition of joint celebration of Nauryz Meyramy by the embassies in Lithuania was established by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in 2019

