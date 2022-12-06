Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.33 eur/kzt 495.57

    rub/kzt 7.5 cny/kzt 67.57
Weather:
Astana-15-17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Environment

    Natural seal conservation reserve to be created in Caspian Sea

    6 December 2022, 16:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A state natural reserve is set to be created in the Caspian Sea to preserve seals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Issues of preserving seals are of importance. As part of the tasks of the Head of State works are ongoing to create a state natural reserve in the Caspian Sea,» said Kazakh minister of ecology, geology, and natural resources Serikkali Brekeshev.

    He went on to say that it is necessary to introduce adjustments to the Fisheries Development Program and update the indicators taking into account the current situation with the low water level and global market situation so as to implement the tasks on fisheries as well as given the creation of new regions.

    Photo: krasivosti.pro

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Environment Nature Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan may ban Arcelor Mittal's activity in its territory
    2 First shift school students move to online learning in Astana
    3 Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker
    4 Titled chess player of Kazakhstan Oleg Dzyuban passes away
    5 State of emergency lifted in Ekibastuz city