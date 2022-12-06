Natural seal conservation reserve to be created in Caspian Sea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A state natural reserve is set to be created in the Caspian Sea to preserve seals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Issues of preserving seals are of importance. As part of the tasks of the Head of State works are ongoing to create a state natural reserve in the Caspian Sea,» said Kazakh minister of ecology, geology, and natural resources Serikkali Brekeshev.

He went on to say that it is necessary to introduce adjustments to the Fisheries Development Program and update the indicators taking into account the current situation with the low water level and global market situation so as to implement the tasks on fisheries as well as given the creation of new regions.

Photo: krasivosti.pro