NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg receives credentials of Head of Kazakh Mission to NATO Margulan Baimukhan

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM – Head of the Kazakh Mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Margulan Baimukhan handed over the credentials to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After the official ceremony, the sides discussed the current state of and prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and NATO, current issues of international and regional security.

The issues regarding the new partnership program between Kazakhstan and NATO for 2022/25 within the One Partner – One Plan concept were discussed.

The sharing of views on the situation in Afghanistan and possible measures to provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people took place.

The Kazakh diplomat told the NATO Secretary-General about Kazakhstan’s contribution to the strengthening of international security, particularly the dispatch of 120 soldiers of the Kazakh peacekeeping squad to Lebanon to join the UNIFIL.