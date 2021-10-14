Nationwide unity lays behind of all achievements of Kazakhstan, Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the participants of the international scientific conference themed Interethnic consent in the modern era: experience and tasks for the future, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State in his address noted that the nationwide unity is invaluable assets which lay behind of all achievements of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan led by First President Nursultan Nazarbayev created the unique model of interethnic accord recognized the worldwide. Consolidation of all ethnic groups and confessions, harmonious cross-social interaction and language interaction are the key components. Kazakhstan steadfastly follows the principle of unity in diversity, an integral part of our identity.

He also expressed confidence that the conference will suggest bright ideas, hold constructive discussions and exchange of skills.

The two-day international conference started its work at the Zhastar Palace in Taraz. It is organized by the Information and Social Development Ministry, Zhambyl region administration, People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, and the Institute of applied ethno-political research.

Kazakh and international experts from Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Israel, Bulgaria, Majilis deputies, representatives of ministries are taking part in it.