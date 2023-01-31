Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 460.87 eur/kzt 501.56

    rub/kzt 6.57 cny/kzt 68.36
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parties and Organizations

    Nationwide Social Democratic Party summons extraordinary congress Feb 2

    31 January 2023, 11:59

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The XX Congress of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party will take place on February 2, 2023, Kazinform cites the Party’s press service.

    Delegates from all over Kazakhstan are expected to take part in it.

    On January 21, 2023, the Party’s Presidium announced its decision to participate in the early Majilis elections scheduled for March 19, 2023.

    Earlier the Head of State made a statement on the early elections of the deputies to the Majilis and of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and maslikhats.

    The Head of State also signed a decree on the dismissal of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation and setting early Majilis elections, and a decree on early termination of the powers of maslikhats of all levels.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ak Zhol Party to take part in Majilis elections
    Popular
    1 Energy Ministry: Kazakhstan to ship first batch of crude oil to Germany in February
    2 National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
    3 Kazakhstan starts deliveries of fuel assemblies to nuclear power stations in China
    4 Over 1,700 new investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector till 2030
    5 Kazakhstan develops 3 large projects at 3 key oil fields