Nationwide Social Democratic Party summons extraordinary congress Feb 2

31 January 2023, 11:59
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The XX Congress of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party will take place on February 2, 2023, Kazinform cites the Party’s press service.

Delegates from all over Kazakhstan are expected to take part in it.

On January 21, 2023, the Party’s Presidium announced its decision to participate in the early Majilis elections scheduled for March 19, 2023.

Earlier the Head of State made a statement on the early elections of the deputies to the Majilis and of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and maslikhats.

The Head of State also signed a decree on the dismissal of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation and setting early Majilis elections, and a decree on early termination of the powers of maslikhats of all levels.


