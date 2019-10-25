Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
National Security Committee detained poachers for shooting 3 thousand saiga antelopes

Alzhanova Raushan
25 October 2019, 21:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A criminal group illegally exporting saiga horns was detained by the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

NSC identified an organized criminal group that hunted for saiga. Poachers killed Red Book animals for valuable horns.

NSC officers seized 1118 kg of saiga horns which means that more than 3 thousand species were killed.

According to experts, the damage to the state equals to more than KZT5 billion.

18 members of the criminal group were detained. Investigation and operational activities are underway.

Combating crime   Kazakhstan  
