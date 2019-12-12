National Security Committee: 40 Kazakhstanis are involved in terrorist organizations abroad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At today’s briefing in Nur-Sultan Anti-terrorist center has voiced measures aimed at combating terrorism, the press service of the National Security Committee informs.

Potential threats posed by terrorism still exist in Kazakhstan. Thirty one foreigners, included in wanted lists for implication in terrorism, have been detained and extradited. At present 40 Kazakhstani militants and about 65 members of their families are in the ranks of terrorist organizations abroad.

The National Security Committee reported that three attempts of combating terrorist acts were abolished in Almaty and Karaganda region. Persons involved in terrorism have been sentenced for 6-18 years in jail. In addition, there have been neutralized activities of 7 fringe groups and 34 criminals across the country.

According to the NSC, in total there were detained and jailed 140 people for implication in terrorism and religious extremism. 907 persons were deradicalized.

Over 400 counter terrorism trainings have been carried out in Kazakhstan on an annual basis.