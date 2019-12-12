Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    National Security Committee: 40 Kazakhstanis are involved in terrorist organizations abroad

    12 December 2019, 13:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At today’s briefing in Nur-Sultan Anti-terrorist center has voiced measures aimed at combating terrorism, the press service of the National Security Committee informs.

    Potential threats posed by terrorism still exist in Kazakhstan. Thirty one foreigners, included in wanted lists for implication in terrorism, have been detained and extradited. At present 40 Kazakhstani militants and about 65 members of their families are in the ranks of terrorist organizations abroad.

    The National Security Committee reported that three attempts of combating terrorist acts were abolished in Almaty and Karaganda region. Persons involved in terrorism have been sentenced for 6-18 years in jail. In addition, there have been neutralized activities of 7 fringe groups and 34 criminals across the country.

    According to the NSC, in total there were detained and jailed 140 people for implication in terrorism and religious extremism. 907 persons were deradicalized.

    Over 400 counter terrorism trainings have been carried out in Kazakhstan on an annual basis.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Security
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    3 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    4 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    5 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires