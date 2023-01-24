National report on entrepreneurial activity presented to Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented with a national report on the entrepreneurial activity in the country, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The document outlines the key indicators of the development of entrepreneurial development, results of NCE Atameken’s activity, and measures to address issues facing businesses.

According to the report, in 2021, the SME share in the GDP stood at 33.5%, with small-sized enterprises accounting for 26.8% In 2015 and 2020, the SME share in the country’s GDP rose from 24.9% to 32.8%. The National Entrepreneurship Development Project aims at increasing the figure to up to 35% by 2025.

As of now, the number of active SMEs is estimated at 1.4mln (up 5.5%), employing 3.5mln people (up 1.1%).

In 2021, labor productivity was up 20% and reached KZT8mln per person at SMEs.

The highest share of SMEs in gross regional product was in Astana city (59%), Almaty city (47.5%), and Shymkent city (40.5%) in 2021.

As a result of the state support measures, as of October 1, 2022, 5,200 new enterprises were opened, 47.7 thousand documents for SMEs were drawn up, 48.5 thousand projects worth KZT119.6bn were provided support, and 16.9 entrepreneurs’ businesses were expanded.

As part of the new regulatory policy Atameken and the government identified 9,560 requirements not corresponding to the basic conditions of the regulatory policy.

The ‘regulation from a clean slate’ reform allows for reduction of the burden on business by an average of 30% and formation of an optimal and clear regulatory environment.

The report highlights the moratorium on checks of micro and small businesses extended until the end of this year will contribute to the favorable development of entrepreneurial activity.

In line with the President’s tasks a set of measures to protect entrepreneurs from unreasonable inspections and ensure the exclusion of illegal involvement of businesses in proceedings was adopted. The Prosecutor General's Office passed the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action to protect business for 2023.

The transformation of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs focusing on support for micro and small businesses was launched last year.



Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi





