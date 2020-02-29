Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    National Public Confidence Council to develop another package of reforms

    29 February 2020, 14:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The National Public Confidence Council proved to be able to generate useful proposals concerning the state system reforming.

    The package of political reforms has been launched in policymaking,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during an exclusive interview with Informburo.kz.


    The President said that one more package of reforms will be elaborated with the participation of the National Public Confidence Council.

    The President noted that more people, willing to make a contribution to the development of the country, want to join the Council. Among them are well-known lawyers and civil activists. For this reason, a rotation will be announced soon.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships