National Public Confidence Council to develop another package of reforms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The National Public Confidence Council proved to be able to generate useful proposals concerning the state system reforming.

The package of political reforms has been launched in policymaking,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during an exclusive interview with Informburo.kz.





The President said that one more package of reforms will be elaborated with the participation of the National Public Confidence Council.

The President noted that more people, willing to make a contribution to the development of the country, want to join the Council. Among them are well-known lawyers and civil activists. For this reason, a rotation will be announced soon.