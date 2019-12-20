Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
National Public Confidence Council to convene in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 December 2019, 09:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Public Confidence Council will convene today in Nur-Sultan for its second meeting which will be chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event will be held in the Palace of Independence.

The participants will discuss the pressing issues of political, economic and socio-cultural modernization with the consideration of the recommendations of the Council members, society and civil community.

The first meeting of the National Public Confidence Council was held September 6, 2019.

On October 30, the President met with the members of the Council for discussing the prospects of development of civil society and interaction between human rights organizations and governmental structures, sociological studies in implementation of the ‘listening state’ concept. The meeting also debated the recommendations on improvement of the activity of public councils, autonomy of universities and health insurance introduction.

Among the members of the Council are prominent public activists, deputies of the Majilis, economists and political scientists.

