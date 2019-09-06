National Public Confidence Council to convene in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 1st session of the National Public Confidence Council under the Kazakh President is set to convene today in the Kazakh capital. Head of the State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to chair the session to be held at the Independence Palace, Kazinform reports.

Its key goal is to generate proposals and recommendations on the pressing issues of the state policy through in-depth discussions with members of the public, political parties, and civil society. Those attending are supposed to focus on the most significant strategic problems with due consideration to the opinion of the public and civil society, debate constructive dialogue mechanisms between the public, political parties, non-governmental sector and state bodies.

As earlier reported, on July 17 the Head of State decreed to approve the regulations and the composition of the National Public Confidence Council under the Kazakh President. The Kazakh President heads the Council. It comprises well-known public figures, Majilis deputies, economists and political analysts. The Head of State announced the establishment of the National Public Confidence Council at the inauguration ceremony held on June 12, 2019.



