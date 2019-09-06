Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

National Public Confidence Council to convene in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 September 2019, 08:00
National Public Confidence Council to convene in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 1st session of the National Public Confidence Council under the Kazakh President is set to convene today in the Kazakh capital. Head of the State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to chair the session to be held at the Independence Palace, Kazinform reports.

Its key goal is to generate proposals and recommendations on the pressing issues of the state policy through in-depth discussions with members of the public, political parties, and civil society. Those attending are supposed to focus on the most significant strategic problems with due consideration to the opinion of the public and civil society, debate constructive dialogue mechanisms between the public, political parties, non-governmental sector and state bodies.

As earlier reported, on July 17 the Head of State decreed to approve the regulations and the composition of the National Public Confidence Council under the Kazakh President. The Kazakh President heads the Council. It comprises well-known public figures, Majilis deputies, economists and political analysts. The Head of State announced the establishment of the National Public Confidence Council at the inauguration ceremony held on June 12, 2019.


President of Kazakhstan    National Public Confidence Council   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region