National Public Confidence Council to convene in Feb

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The regular sitting of the National Public Confidence Council will convene in February,» Aide to the President of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin said, Kazinform reports.

At today’s expert discussions of the President’s New Political Reforms Package he said that preparations for the fifth session of the Council are underway. It is expected to take place in February to debate new initiatives.