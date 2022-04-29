Go to the main site
    National Public Confidence Council supports holding referendum to introduce changes to Constitution

    29 April 2022, 20:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today, a working meeting of the members of the National Public Confidence Council took place with the participation of Secretary of State Yerlan Karin, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    At the meeting, Karin told about the draft changes and additions to the Constitution that are under consideration in the Constitutional Council. The Secretary of State noted that for the first time a constitutional reform is to be held via direct national voting, thus demonstrating the importance of the political changes underway. The referendum is necessary for a political system reboot.

    For their part, the members of the National Council supported the idea of holding the referendum, highlighting that the package of changes to the Constitution includes structural changes to key political institutions.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State supported the idea of holding a referendum to introduce changes to the Constitution n during the session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

