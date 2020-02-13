Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    National Public Confidence Council prepares for its III sitting

    13 February 2020, 13:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Public Confidence Council is now working out the agenda of its III meeting, Advisor to President Yerlan Karin informed via his Facebook account, Kazinform reports.

    «As you know, last week the governmental agencies published the draft laws on peaceful assemblies, political parties and elections on their websites for public discussion. On February 10, the bills were debated at the meetings of the Public Council of the Ministry of Justice and Public Council of the Ministry of Information and Social Development. Experts and members of the National Council participated in the discussions. Now the National Public Confidence Council is working out the agenda of its third meeting, « the post reads.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    National Public Confidence Council
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships