National Public Confidence Council prepares for its III sitting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Public Confidence Council is now working out the agenda of its III meeting, Advisor to President Yerlan Karin informed via his Facebook account, Kazinform reports.

«As you know, last week the governmental agencies published the draft laws on peaceful assemblies, political parties and elections on their websites for public discussion. On February 10, the bills were debated at the meetings of the Public Council of the Ministry of Justice and Public Council of the Ministry of Information and Social Development. Experts and members of the National Council participated in the discussions. Now the National Public Confidence Council is working out the agenda of its third meeting, « the post reads.