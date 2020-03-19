National Public Confidence Council convenes for working meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The working meeting of the National Public Confidence Council took place.

The meeting focused on realization of the first package of reforms the Head of State outlined at the second meeting of the Council on December 20, 2019. As the National Council secretary, Yerlan Karin, said since the beginning of the year a set of draft laws was prepared. Some draft laws were submitted to the Majilis and Parliament. Draft laws On amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan On political parties in Kazakhstan and On amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan On elections in Kazakhstan were submitted to the President’s Administration. The draft law On amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan On elections in Kazakhstan suggests reduction in registration barrier for creation of political parties from 40,000 to 20,000 people and introduction of 30% quota for women and youth in the list of party candidates.

Notably, since 2020 targeted social assistance is paid, guaranteed social package is given. The Labor and Social Development Ministry works at measures to support people with disabilities. It is planned to build three rehabilitation centres in Nur-Sultan, Shymkent and Akmola region. In 2021 it is planned to build five such centres in regions.

Besides, those present debated the agenda of the third meeting of the National Council to focus on education system modernization.



