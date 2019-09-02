Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    National Public Confidence Council built, Tokayev

    2 September 2019, 11:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The National Public Confidence Council was founded in Kazakhstan,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said today addressing the nation at today’s the joint session of the Parliament both Chambers in Nur-Sultan, the Akorda press service reports.

    «It is essential to support the civil society and attract it to discussing the most pressing issues nationwide. The representative National Public Confidence Council was built for this purposes and will work on a rotating base,» the President added.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan State of the Nation Address 2019
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships