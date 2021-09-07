National Plan for State-of-the-Nation Address implementation meets set tasks – Askar Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Government has adopted the National Plan to implement the State-of-the-Nation Address of the Kazakh Head of State to the people of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing today’s government session, Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin said that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his State-of-the-Nation Address outlined the new objectives of the ongoing public and economic policy. He pointed out that the National Plan to implement the Address was developed to qualitatively and immediately address the tasks for the key areas of the Head of State’s Address and initiatives.

«The Government will take active measures to ensure sustainable and qualitative growth of economy in the post-pandemic period, improve the healthcare and education systems, culture sphere, comprehensively develop the regions, form an effective ecosystem of labor market,» he said.

The Kazakh PM went on to say that the main area of the Government’s work is to implement the initiatives of the Head of State aimed at increasing the social well-being of the citizens. Special attention will be placed on ensuring growth of real incomes of the people by raising salaries, increasing the share of private sector, and reducing tax liabilities.

«The National Plan to implement the State-of-the-Nation Address of the Kazakh Head of State to the people of Kazakhstan presented fully meets the set tasks,» said the Kazakh PM, adding that each first head bears personal responsibility for the quality and timeliness of the implementation of the Plan’s measures.

At the session, the Kazakh PM proposed to vote for the draft Presidential Decree and instructed the National Economy Ministry together with the PM’s Office to submit the draft to the President’s Office.



