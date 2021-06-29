National Modernization Commission holds its session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin chaired the sitting of the National Modernization Commission, the PM’s website reads.

Those attending discussed 100 certain steps for implementation of 5 institutional reforms of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and State-of-the-Nation Address of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as of September 1, 2020.

Deputy PM-Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev, Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov, Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev, and others reported on the work done.

72 out of 100 steps of the national action plan have already been fulfilled. This year it is planned to realize 9 more steps.





The sitting focused on public servants’ remuneration program implementation, updating of schooling standards, functional literacy development, improving economic energy efficiency, subsoil use transparency, etc. Special attention was paid to attraction of strategic investors to new large projects in priority economic sectors, development of processing sector and export potential.



