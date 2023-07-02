National Library of Bulgaria highly appreciates Kazakh literary works

SOFIA. KAZINFORM In order to further promote cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian fields, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev met with Director of the St.St. Cyril and Methodius National Library Krasimira Alexandrova, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The sides discussed in detail a wide range of cooperation between Kazakh and Bulgarian research institutes and libraries, and also reached an arrangement on holding joint events at the site of the National Library.

At the same time, in order to make the Bulgarian public more familiar with Kazakh culture and literature, the Kazakh diplomat donated to the National Library fund, including for the Corner of Kazakh literature, art books in Bulgarian published with the participation of the Embassy and left a memorable record in the book of honored guests.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to encourage mutual exchange of works and maintain working contacts on all issues.

St. St. Cyril and Methodius National Library, founded in 1879, is the largest library in Bulgaria. Currently, the library's book collection includes more than 8 million books and manuscripts. In December 2022, a Corner of Kazakh literature was opened in the walls of this library.