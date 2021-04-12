Go to the main site
    National Information Technologies JSC CEO named

    12 April 2021, 16:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rostislav Konyashkin is appointed as the chairman of the board of the National Information Technologies JSC by the decision of the board of directors, primeminister.kz reads.

    Born in 1989 in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

    Since October 2020 up to present worked as the deputy chairman of the public services committee of the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

