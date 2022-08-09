9 August 2022 09:52

National Guard military join a search for missing 5yo girl

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The Kostanay regional police department urges all to contact the crisis center at the akimat of Zhambyl village to coordinate the search operations for the missing five-year-old girl, Kazinform reports.

The search for the little girl continued throughout the night. Police combed through the two cornfields stretching over 33 ha and 10 ha and two potato fields.

The military of the National Guard and frontier troops have joined today the search efforts. Today the search area is to be extended to more than 100 ha.

As earlier reported, over 500 policemen, volunteers, local bodies and locals take part in the search for Madina Yerlankyzy, the little girl who went missing in Kostanay region. Besides, the helicopter was drawn to the search operations.

The girl born in 2017 is reportedly left home early morning. Phycologists, who work with children with special needs, were also enlisted in search operations. As is known the girl cannot speak.